Jury deciding fate of Jerrod Baum continues deliberations

PROVO, Utah — A full day after closing statements ended, the jury deciding the fate of accused murderer Jerrod Baum has ended deliberations Thursday.

The families of both victims Riley Powell and Breezy Ottenson said they want the jury to take their time, but added that today would have been the perfect day to see Baum convicted as Thursday marked the four-year anniversary of the last funeral of the two teens.

"There’s a lot of evidence that they have to weigh through," said Ottenson's aunt, Amanda Davis. "They have to talk about all eight counts of charges, so its not a simple cut-and-dry guilty or not guilty."

Baum faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder and aggravated kidnapping.

"So these eight people are approaching 40 days on this case, I imagine they want to get it right, but I also imagine they’re pretty tired now. And I’m hoping, like jurors usually do, they take their responsibility very seriously," explained criminal defense attorney Jesse Nix.

Nix is not involved in the Baum case, but said it could be a while for the jury to sift through all the charges and discuss the weeks of evidence and testimony that were read and seen during the trial

The jury deliberated until 8 p.m. Wednesday, so they could have another late night.