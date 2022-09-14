Watch Now
Juvenile arrested after allegedly firing weapon, causing Bountiful school lockout

Posted at 4:54 PM, Sep 14, 2022
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A juvenile was arrested Wednesday after allegedly firing a weapon that caused Bountiful High School to go into lockout protocols.

The incident stemmed from a dispute between the suspect and another juvenile next to the school on Tuesday afternoon. After showing a weapon and firing it, the male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Because of the weapon being fired nearby, the school was placed in lockout as police investigated the incident. The lockout was lifted a short time later and there was no danger to students or faculty.

On Wednesday, Bountiful police arrested the suspect and booked him on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and discharge of a firearm

