Juvenile suspect in custody after fatal Washington City shooting

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A juvenile was taken into custody and arrested after a man was found dead inside a Washington City apartment early Sunday.

Police responded before 2 a.m. to a report of shots being fired inside an apartment complex at 20 North Red Trail. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified male victim on the floor with gunshot wounds.

Despite being transported to St. George Regional Hospital after life-saving efforts were made at the apartment, the man later died of his injuries.

Security cameras showed the juvenile suspect, who also lived at the apartment complex, leaving the scene, which led to his arrest at 7 a.m.

The shooting incident is still under investigation.