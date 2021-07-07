Watch
Kearns shooting victim identified, teens in custody

FOX 13
Posted at 9:42 AM, Jul 07, 2021
KEARNS, Utah — Police have identified the victim of Tuesday's fatal shooting in Kearns that left one man dead and two juveniles in custody.

Fernando Amaya-Higareda, 23, was killed after being shot while he stopped in his truck on Impressions Drive. Two boys, ages 16 and 17, allegedly approached Amaya-Higareda's car and fired multiple shots towards him before fleeing the scene.

Following the shooting, the truck rolled down a hill and came to a stop at a nearby park.

According to Unified police, the teen suspects were apprehended along with the gun allegedly used in the shooting.

