Layton Taco Bell employee arrested after placing camera in women's bathroom

LAYTON, Utah — A 25-year-old Taco Bell employee was arrested after admitting to putting a camera inside the women's bathroom of the Layton restaurant.

Eulogio Cervantes faces multiple charges, including voyeurism and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Layton police say a female employee at the Taco Bell found the camera inside the bathroom at the 885 North Main Street location on Wednesday. The camera was actively recording when police arrived at the restaurant.

When the camera was searched, Cervantes was seen placing it in the bathroom.

During a police interview, Cervantes admitted to placing the camera inside the bathroom "to record women in vulnerable state of undress," according to arrest documents. Two children were also captured undressing on camera while in the restroom.

Cervantes acknowledged to police that he intentionally recorded children in the bathroom as he creates child pornography.

Officers arrested Cervantes at the Taco Bell restaurant and brought him to the Davis County Jail.