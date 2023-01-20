Logan, Cache Co. school district bus driver arrested for child pornography

LOGAN, Utah — A school bus driver for the Logan and Cache County school districts has been arrested after he was found to have downloaded child pornography.

Darrin Smith, 61, was charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after an investigation showed the Hyrum man had downloaded three child pornography video files to his home computer last fall.

After the material was downloaded, investigators were able to identify Smith and take him into custody Thursday. He also admitted to downloading and viewing the files.

During the arrest, police confiscated computer equipment from Smith's home which is currently being searched as part of the investigation. The school districts were notified immediately of the arrest.

In a statement released Friday, Logan officials say there is no evidence that suggests Smith sexually offended any minors while employed with the school district.