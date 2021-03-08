Logan teen treatment center employee arrested on sexual abuse charge

LOGAN, Utah — A female employee at a Logan teen treatment center was arrested after she allegedly sexually abused a female student.

The incident occurred in January at the Logan River Academy.

Police say the employee encouraged the 18-year-old student to "engage in sexual activity with her boyfriend" while he was shoveling snow in the yard of the school. The student said she kissed her boyfriend for a short period of time and then returned to meet with the employee and another student inside a dorm.

The student said the employee began questioning her about what kind of sexual activity had occurred. After telling the employee she didn't want to discuss what had happened, the student reported the employee allegedly began to talk about her own sex life and pressured the student to do the same.

According to the police documents, the student said it was all very "weird" how the employee was talking and it made her feel uncomfortable.

The student said the employee got up and touched her sexual organs and thigh.

Both the victim and the other student reported the incident and said the employee would "frequently talk about sexual topics with them and other residents."

The employee was terminated from her role in January, but was arrested on March 5 and charged with one count of forcible sexual abuse.