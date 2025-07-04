Magna man facing kidnapping charges after allegedly picking up 14-year-old

MAGNA, Utah — A Magna man is facing second-degree felony kidnapping charges after police say he picked up a 14-year-old girl and took her to his home for multiple hours. John Maez, 41, was indicted Thursday.

According to court documents, officers with the Unified Police Department were alerted by a man on September 4, 2024, that his stepdaughter hadn't returned home from school. The stepfather told officers that his stepdaughter, who was 14 years old at the time, is autistic and functions at the level of a 10-year-old.

When police located the teen, she stated that she had gotten a job babysitting to make money to buy food. According to the victim, she was walking when Maez pulled up in his truck, asking if she wanted to make some money.

The teen agreed and was allegedly taken to Maez's residence where the two ate a chicken, watched a movie, and drank alcohol. The victim told police that Maez at one point asked her to take off her clothes, but she declined.

Police made contact with Maez, who admitted to seeing the teen walking down the street and inviting her to his home to babysit for money. However, Maez stated that he picked up the teen at around noon and they were in his home until 3:00 p.m., when he and her left to pick up his child.

A warrant was issued for John Maize on Thursday. It is unclear if he has since been arrested.