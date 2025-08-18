Officer shooting suspect identified, booked on aggravated murder charges

OGDEN, Utah — FOX 13 News has identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of two Tremonton Garland police officers as Ryan Michael Bate. Booking records show Bate is currently being held at the Weber County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder and assault.

In a phone call with a FOX 13 News reporter, the Box Elder County Jail separately identified Bate, 32, as the suspect who was booked early Monday in relation to the shootings on Sunday night.

A probable cause statement for the shooting had yet to be released as of noon Monday.

In May 2024, Box Elder Police charged Bate with aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child after responding to a report of a family fight at the same 200 East 705 North address where the officer shootings occurred.

Officials below hold briefing to share latest on shooting that killed 2 officers:

Officials discuss latest on shooting that killed 2 officers

The initial report connected to the 2024 incident indicated that there were “young children and firearms in the home.” The victim said Bate had broken a chair, “grabbed her by the throat,” “tossed her onto the couch,” and locked her out of the home, according to the probable cause statement.

During an interview with officers, the victim said a similar incident involving Bate had occurred the week before. But the statement added that she did not report it because she “wanted to keep her family together.”

Neighbors shocked over Tremonton police officer shooting:

Neighbors share shock over Tremonton shooting

Court documents show all charges against Bate were dismissed a few months later.

Previous charges against Bate for assault and disorderly conduct in Tremonton City in October 2021 were also found to have been dismissed.