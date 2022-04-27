Man accused in hit-and-run that killed Utah teen has history of driving under the influence

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The man accused in connection with a hit-and-run that left a Utah teen dead has an extensive record of driving violations, including driving under the influence.

Court records obtained by FOX 13 News show 50-year-old Mason Andrews Ohms had 12 alcohol-related incidents related to a moving vehicle on his record. The earliest incident was in 1994 and the most recent was in 2009. The alleged charges include driving with an open container, not wearing a seatbelt, several counts of DUI, driving through a barricade, drinking alcohol as a passenger, no valid driver's license, failing to register a vehicle, speeding, running a red light, no insurance, failure to use turn signals and more.

Between 2009 and the present, Ohms had no alcohol-related citations but he had several speeding violations, including speeding in a school zone.

A 13-year-old boy was killed Tuesday with a truck driven by Ohms, police say.

The teen was crossing 9000 South in a marked crosswalk with a signal when the pickup truck hit the boy while turning right from southbound 1510 West onto westbound 9000 South. Ohms then sped off, police say.

Witnesses and first responders performed CPR on the boy, who was later pronounced dead at Intermountain Medical Center.

Police say Ohms made no attempts to turn himself in and was found at a home in Saratoga Springs with the help of witnesses and video.