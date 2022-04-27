Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan are looking for a driver who hit and killed a cyclist Tuesday evening, then fled the scene.

The fatal hit-and-run happened at 1510 W. 9000 South, according to the West Jordan Police Department.

READ: Cyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Layton

Officials said the suspect was driving a light-colored Chevrolet pickup truck.

No further information has been released at this time. FOX 13 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

READ: 'Ghost bikes' placed at site where two cyclists were killed near St. George

Police have not specifically asked for the public's help, but residents may want to keep an eye out for a truck matching the description provided, possibly with visible damage.