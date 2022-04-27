Watch
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in West Jordan

Police looking for Chevy pickup
Image - 2022-04-26T193024.664.jpg
Tony Pham | FOX 13 News
West Jordan Police at the scene of a fatal crash between a pickup truck and a bicycle on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Image - 2022-04-26T193024.664.jpg
Posted at 7:28 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 21:35:59-04

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan are looking for a driver who hit and killed a cyclist Tuesday evening, then fled the scene.

The fatal hit-and-run happened at 1510 W. 9000 South, according to the West Jordan Police Department.

Officials said the suspect was driving a light-colored Chevrolet pickup truck.

No further information has been released at this time. FOX 13 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Police have not specifically asked for the public's help, but residents may want to keep an eye out for a truck matching the description provided, possibly with visible damage.

