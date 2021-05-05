Man allegedly assaults Logan nurse while undergoing COVID-19 test

LOGAN, Utah — A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a Utah nurse while he was being given a COVID-19 test in a Logan hospital.

Michael Anthony Black, 31, was being admitted into admitted into the Logan Regional Hospital emergency room on April 30 when police say he groped the female nurse.

Patients admitted to the hospital are required to receive a COVID-19 test. The nurse told officers that Black was not cooperative during the test and had to be restrained by two other healthcare workers.

The nurse and witnesses said Black also exposed himself before receiving the test.

Black was charged with one count of forcible sexual abuse and one count of lewdness.