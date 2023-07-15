Salt Lake City man arrested after allegedly shooting wife multiple times

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City woman is in critical condition after allegedly being shot multiple times by her husband who was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder.

Police received a 911 call just before midnight Friday and responded to the home near West Temple and 1300 South.

A member of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s immediately took the 62-year-old suspected shooter, Chris Garcia, into custody outside the home without further incident.

Other officers went inside the home and found the man's 62-year-old wife with critical gunshot injuries. The officers provided emergency life-saving efforts, including applying tourniquets, according to the police department.

Detectives said Garcia was intoxicated when he fought with his wife and shot her multiple times, including once in the face. Police said after being taken into custody, the man said he had been thinking about killing his wife for months.

The case is being investigated as a domestic violence-related shooting.

Garcia was taken into custody and charged with six counts of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of being a restricted person in possession of a firearm, one count of attempted murder, and one count of intoxication.

The woman remains in critical but stable condition at the hospital.