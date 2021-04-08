Man arrested after allegedly swerving at people with car in Clinton park

CLINTON, Utah — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he drove his car onto the fields of a Clinton park and swerved at multiple people.

Clinton Police say Nathan Matthew Johnston, 29, drove to Powerline Park following a crash in Roy and tried to ram people on the walking trail with his car. Witnesses said Johnston allegedly targeted people on the fields where youth soccer games were underway.

A woman who left Johnston's car at the park told police that he was trying to kill her.

After Johnston was taken into custody, police found a plastic container containing marijuana inside the vehicle along with a small metal pipe with marijuana residue.

Johnston was charged with Reckless Driving, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Disorderly Conduct.