Man arrested after being found with missing Utah girl

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man was arrested Friday in southern Utah after being found with a missing underage girl, and police believe he was taking her to Las Vegas and intending to sexually abuse her.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they were informed by the Layton Police Department that a "possible missing/endangered" minor was being driven through their jurisdiction. Layton PD provided a description of the vehicle — a light-colored Chevrolet Tahoe — and its registration information.

Law enforcement spotted the vehicle at a restaurant in the St. George area. They confirmed that the man and underage girl were inside, and they told the pair to come out.

Police told the suspect, 57-year-old Philip Alan Rogers, that they intended to question him about the missing girl, and he declined to speak under his Miranda rights.

Arresting documents stated that Rogers and the girl were not related, but officials did not disclose how they were acquainted nor how they ended up together. However, Layton Police informed Washington County that they believed the girl was possibly in danger, and they had probable cause to detain Rogers for "harboring a runaway."

Investigators said they believed Rogers intended to engage in sexual activity with the girl, and Washington County deputies said they found condoms and changes of clothing in his vehicle, which they said "bolstered" the suspicions. The arresting officer wrote that there was "potential that [the girl] was being exploited sexually."

Police said when they searched his vehicle, they found THC edibles, and when they initially spoke with him, he informed them he had a gun on him, which they confiscated.

Rogers was arrested on suspicion of harboring a runaway, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and possession of a controlled substance. He was ordered to be held without bail.

The arrest report also stated that Rogers was a former member of law enforcement, but it was not specified where he was employed.