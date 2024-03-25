Man arrested after intentionally crashing into people, Salt Lake City police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A 26-year-old man has been arrested after Salt Lake City police say he intentionally crashed into multiple people over the course of several months.

Anh Duy Pham faces ten felony charges, including six charges of attempted murder, following a string of four hit-and-run crashes that began last year.

According to police, Pham is accused of being responsible for the following incidents:



August 22, 2023 – Accused of hitting a 36-year-old woman at 1000 West 500 South.



February 24, 2024 – Accused of hitting a 50-year-old woman and a juvenile at 1700 East Lipman Drive.



February 28, 2024 – Accused of hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 50-year-old woman at Laird Avenue and Douglas Street.



March 11, 2024 – Accused of hitting a 20-year-old woman at 600 West North Temple. The crash resulted in critical injuries to the victim.

Following the March incident, detectives shared a flyer in hopes of identifying the suspect's Toyota Avalon. A detective with the Salt Lake City Auto Theft/Hit and Run Unit recognized the car from previous incidents, leading to Pham's arrest on March 13.

An investigation into the cases found consistencies in all of them, including the vehicle description and witnesses who said the crashes appeared to be intentional.

“Many of the people impacted by these hit-and-runs have very serious physical injuries and the emotional toll on them may last a lifetime. We are fortunate none of the victims were killed," said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. "Our detectives have spent a considerable amount of time piecing these cases together.”

Pham has also been charged with four third-degree felony failure to stop at a serious accident, and two class-A misdemeanor failure to stop at an injury accident.