Man arrested after pointing toy gun at downtown Salt Lake City drivers

SALT LAKE CITY — A man pointing a toy gun at drivers in downtown Salt Lake City early Friday was arrested and now faces multiple charges.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said officers were already nearby when they received reports just before 8:30 a.m. of a man pointing a gun at cars driving in the area of 400 South West Temple Street.

After arriving at the location, officers located the man later identified as Magalay Buwa and were able to take him into custody. The officers also recovered the weapon that Buwa had been pointing at cars and determined it to be a "realistic-looking toy pistol," according to the department.

“Any time someone is pointing a gun at community members it is obviously a dangerous situation. In this incident, our officers quickly put their training into action, which led to a safe resolution," said SLCPD Det. Michael Ruff.

Buwa was taken to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and faces charges of Threat-Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct.