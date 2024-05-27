Man arrested for alleged attack on churchgoers with wooden sword in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Sunday after police say he randomly attacked people at a Catholic church in Salt Lake City.

Chandler Grillone, 31, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and other offenses after the attack.

According to police, Grillone walked into the Cathedral of the Madeleine during mass. He was wielding a bamboo sword, and police say he attacked multiple people — "Without provocation or any indication of reasoning."

Police say he hit two people with the sword and punched a third person, breaking the victim's glasses.

Grillone also allegedly resisted arrest and had to be restrained using a "WRAP" device.

He is being held in jail without bail.