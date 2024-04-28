Man arrested for allegedly murdering father with hatchet in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was arrested Friday after his father was found dead, and police say he confessed to killing him in a disturbing manner.

West Valley City Police said they responded to 4700 S. 4675 West in West Valley City. The person who called said they saw 46-year-old Jeremy Ross Pulver fleeing the scene, and as he did so, he told them that he beat his dad to death and then poured baking soda in his mouth to make sure he was dead.

Jeremy Pulver was later found and taken into custody. Police said they interviewed him and he admitted to killing his dad, John Pulver.

Jeremy said he was staying with his dad since Wednesday, and his dad wanted to die. Then on Friday, according to police, Jeremy "worked up the confidence to kill" John. He told police that he initially tried to suffocate his dad with a rag and a plastic bag, but his dad fought back. Then, he said he grabbed a hatchet and bludgeoned his dad with it, hitting him in the head multiple times. After that, he said he filled his dad's mouth with baking soda because he learned that was a method to ensure that someone was dead.

Police added that the crime scene appeared to match Jeremy's account of what happened, and he told them where the hatchet was.