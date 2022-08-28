Man arrested for allegedly punching, throwing basketballs, stabbing 2 people at West Jordan gym

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man was arrested Friday after police say he stabbed two people during a fight over a basketball game at a gym in West Jordan.

Kirby Zou, 28, faces two 3rd-degree felony charges of aggravated assault and three misdemeanor counts of assault.

According to the arrest report, Zou was playing basketball at the VASA gym when he and another person got into an argument about the game. This led to the pair getting into multiple fights, with witnesses separating them each time.

Witnesses told police that at one point during the argument, Zou threw a basketball at the victim's head. After being separated and while the victim was talking to someone else about the incident, Zou allegedly attempted to punch the victim from behind, but missed and hit a bystander in the eye instead. Witnesses said Zou then grabbed another basketball and threw it at the victim's head again.

At another point during one of these multiple fights, Zou grabbed a folding pocketknife out of his bag and attacked the victim, according to court documents. Witnesses told police it looked like Zou tried to stab the victim in the face, but the victim ended up with a laceration on his arm. Witnesses separated the two from each other again, and one of them was cut on his finger in the process.

The arresting officer said Zou claimed he stabbed the victim in self-defense.

Zou was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail, and his bail was set at $1,500.