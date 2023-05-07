Man arrested for allegedly shooting up apartment in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man was arrested early Saturday morning after firing gunshots into an apartment in Taylorsville, according to police.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at 4061 S. Clubhouse Drive on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Jaime Garcia Hernandez walking in the parking lot. According to the arrest report, officers saw a gun on the ground near where Hernandez was walking. They searched him and reportedly found several bullet casings and one live round in his pocket. Police said he also smelled of alcohol.

When they searched the area, police found an apartment where the door was "shot up and kicked in." Inside the apartment, police said there were several bullet fragments in the wall and several broken items. There were also bullet casings on the ground outside the door.

Police said the door handle was missing but was found in the parking lot near where Hernandez was located.

According to a probable cause statement, Hernandez had blood on his hands and arms, and there was blood on the walls of the apartment. However, it was not stated whether any injured victims were found.

Police said they found children's items inside the apartment, and wrote in the report that Hernandez showed "a disregard for public safety by shooting an apartment complex and then entering the residence where it is obvious a child resides."

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, felony discharge of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person (all felonies), as well as intoxication and criminal mischief (misdemeanors).

According to police, Hernandez is a convicted felon and a "documented gang member." He was ordered to be held without bail.