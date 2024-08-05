Man arrested for allegedly stealing car with baby inside in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Monday for stealing a car, and officials say he drove to a police station and turned himself in once he realized there was a baby in the backseat.

Salt Lake City Police said they received a call around 2:15 p.m. from a woman saying someone stole a car near 100 North and 1300 West where her 8-month-old daughter was sleeping inside. Police said it appeared the car was left running in a driveway while the woman was picking up her other kids.

Officers responded and began their search for the stolen car — but they didn't have to wait long.

Police said the suspect, 29-year-old Dimitri Saliba, realized there was a baby in the backseat of the car, and he then drove to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office headquarters in South Salt Lake.

Saliba got out of the car and handed the child to an off-duty deputy who was outside the station. That deputy took the baby and placed Saliba under arrest with the help of a South Salt Lake Police officer who was nearby. SLCPD officials said he will be booked for theft of a motor vehicle.

The baby was not hurt and was reunited with her mother.

“This is a very unusual situation and we are all grateful for the positive outcome,” SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said in a statement.