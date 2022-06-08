Man arrested for lewdness at Lagoon previously released on sex abuse charges

FARMINGTON, Utah — A man arrested inside the Lagoon Amusement Park last week on lewdness charges previously had multiple sex crime charges dropped when prosecutors said he was mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Last Friday, Padrick Leitz, 22, was reportedly showing his penis to people while standing outside a woman's bathroom in the park. Witnesses were able to point out Leitz to a Farmington police officer, who then took him into custody.

Witnesses told the officer Leitz had exposed himself around children as young as 10 years old.

FOX 13 Investigates reported last year that Leitz had charges dating back to 2019 dropped because of his lack of capacity to stand trial. The original crimes involved a female victim who was just three years old.

After first being released, Leitz was then arrested on April 8, 2021 for similar crimes against the same victim when she was five years old. According to a witness, Leitz was allegedly "acting inappropriately with the girl in the back seat of a car, in broad daylight," which took place next to a South Ogden elementary school.

In each instance, Leitz confessed to the crimes.

In the FOX 13 Investigates report, Weber County Attorney Chris Allred admitted that allowing Leitz out into society in 2019 was a mistake. The Attorney's Office could have asked for a civil commitment, which is a legal process where an individual with symptoms of severe mental illness is court-ordered into treatment, but never filed the request believing they had enough evidence in 2021.

Leitz’s attorneys had asked for a second mental competency exam in the 2021 case, but those results are not yet available.

Leitz faces one charge of lewdness involving a child for the incident at Lagoon.