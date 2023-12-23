Man arrested for murder, attempted murder after domestic violence incident in Payson

PAYSON, Utah — A suspect is in police custody for allegedly killing one person and attempting to kill another late Friday night in Payson.

Police say they were called to a home near 500 North and 600 East shortly before midnight for a domestic violence incident in progress.

Officers arrived and found one man dead in the basement of the house. The victim had multiple lacerations on his head, according to police.

Another man was assaulted with serious lacerations on his head and shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The male suspect was found upstairs and was arrested. It's believed he attacked both victims. The investigation is ongoing as of Saturday afternoon, and police say there is no threat to the community.

The names of the victims and suspect have not been released at this time, and there were no further details about what happened or what led to the incident. The suspect was booked for aggravated murder and attempted murder.

"Our hearts go out to the victims family who lost their loved one and all those affected during this senseless act of violence," a statement from Payson Police read.