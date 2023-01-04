Man arrested for murder in connection to West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges for his alleged involvement in a West Valley City shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead.

Dylan Upshaw, 21, was booked into jail for murder and obstruction of justice, both felony charges.

His arrest comes one week after 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden was fatally shot at the Redwood Apartments, located at 4000 South Redwood Road.

At the time of the shooting, police reported Bernal had driven to the area with friends from Ogden to meet someone at the apartments before he was shot. He later died at the hospital.

Arresting documents detail that Bernal and Upshaw met for a transaction and "during that transaction, an altercation occurred which resulted in Xavier being shot."

During an investigation that followed the shooting, officials found "digital evidence" that tied Upshaw to the scene, arresting documents state.

On January 3, police learned Upshaw and his girlfriend were at the hospital and he was taken into custody.

Upshaw was booked into jail and is currently being held without bail.