Man arrested for shooting convenience store clerk 'for no apparent reason'

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police arrested a man who they say shot a convenience store clerk the day after Christmas "for no apparent reason" during a robbery.

Jose Barajas-Macias, 24, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated robbery, felony discharge of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and a parole violation.

FOX 13 News previously reported that during the early hours of December 26, police responded to a shooting at a convenience store in the area of 400 East 200 South.

When officers arrived, they found an employee of the convenience store with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and are still under medical care, officials reported.

Initially, police told FOX 13 News they searched the area and could not find a suspect. Later, an investigation revealed Barajas-Macia, who was wanted for other crimes in the Salt Lake Valley.

Detectives reported that Barajas-Macias and friends entered the store to shop and upon leaving, he shot the clerk.

Though the motive for the shooting is still under investigation, detectives confirmed that Barajas-Macias stole a pair of gloves from the store.

SWAT assisted with the arrest when Barajas-Macias was found at a house in Weber County.

He was safely arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.