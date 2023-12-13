Man arrested for smashing Provo LDS temple windows with hammer

PROVO, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly broke multiple windows of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Provo Temple.

Provo Police say they received a report around 3:30 p.m. that a man had smashed some of the temple's windows with a hammer before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

The church provided police with security camera footage, which showed a partial license plate and a description of the car the suspect was driving.

Police were able to track the vehicle to 30-year-old Weston Huff, and he was arrested around 6 p.m.

Huff was booked into the Utah County Jail, where he faces 3rd-degree felony charges of property damage/destruction.

It is not known at this time whether the damage will force the temple to be closed temporarily.

The Provo Temple is slated for demolition and reconstruction in the coming years. The church announced that it will close to members at the end of the day on Feb. 24, 2024.