Man arrested in Farmington for allegedly driving drunk the wrong way down the interstate

FARMINGTON, Utah — A 69-year-old Utah man is now facing several charges after officials say he was involved in a crash on Interstate 15 while driving the wrong way on the road. Hidajet Fajic was arrested on Sunday.

According to court documents, Utah Highway Patrol Troopers responded to an accident involving a wrong-way driver on I-15. When troopers arrived, they reported finding a white Hyundai Elantra blocking the HOV lane and the left lane of the interstate.

Witnesses told officials that the Elantra had been traveling north in the southbound lanes when it struck another vehicle in the HOV lane.

Troopers, when speaking to Fajic, say they observed him having glossy, bloodshot eyes and a strong alcohol odor from his breath. Officials attempted to use Google Translate to communicate with Fajic but say they had trouble. A partial preliminary breath test showed positive for alcohol.

Two occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash were taken to the hospital, as was Fajic. At the hospital, officers were able to have Fajic submit to a blood test. Officers add that Fajic admitted to them that he had consumed whiskey before driving.

Hidajet Fajic faces charges of driving under the influence, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury.