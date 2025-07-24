Utah Transit Authority says vehicle vs train crash caused minor delays

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with UTA TRAX are warning riders of minor delays following a truck crashing into the blue line. The crash happened near 800 South and 200 West at around 6:45 a.m.

According to spokespeople for UTA, a truck was going westbound when it ran a red light, striking the train and rolling onto its side. Officials say the truck's driver had minor injuries, and while there were some passengers on the train, none of them were injured.

A bus bridge was in place for all TRAX lines but has since been canceled, and services are returning to normal.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.