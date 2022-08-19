Man arrested on homicide charge after woman found dead in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — A man was arrested and booked into jail for homicide after officers responded to a call that a woman was in cardiac arrest with injuries.

Tooele City Police report that at 6:45 Thursday night, officers responded to the area of 870 South 1050 West.

Dispatchers received a call that a woman was in cardiac arrest with injuries, but when officers arrived, "it became immediately apparent" that the woman had died.

The woman was 35-years-old and her identification has not been released yet as officers notify family members of the death.

Later, police located Michael Patterson and booked him into the Tooele County Detention Center on the charge of homicide, police report.

The relationship between Patterson and the woman was not made immediately available and police say an investigation is underway.