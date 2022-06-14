Man attempts to steal 2 cars at Murray auto dealership

MURRAY, Utah — A man who apparently didn't grasp the concept of auto dealerships was arrested after allegedly trying to steal two vehicles on the lot.

Police said James Carey, 49, tried to steal one car at Tim Dahle Nissan in Murray on Friday. When Carey was confronted by the car's owner, he sped off with the owner hanging on to the vehicle.

Facing defeat with auto theft attempt No. 1, Carey ran to another vehicle that was running, got into the driver's seat and drove off.

Murray police were able to arrest Carey and take him to the Salt Lake County Jail where he will face two charges of theft and one count of robbery.