Man attempts to take weapon from Sandy police officer

SANDY, Utah — A man seen wrestling in a Sandy public park was arrested after telling a police officer he was going to take his weapon and then charging the officer in an attempt to grab his gun.

Travis David Naegle, 38, faces several charges, including felony disarming a police officer and felony assault.

According to the arrest documents, officers arrived at the Sandy City Skate Park on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report that "two shirtless and sweaty males were rolling around with each other in the park." One of the men told an officer that he was "wrestling with (his) sensei," but was unaware of the other man went.

Naegle was later found yards away "dripping with sweat" and said "water" when approached by officers. When one officer offered him his bottle of water, Naegle allegedly refused.

When the officer asked Naegle for his name, he replied, "your name."

The police report said that after waiting a few minutes, Naegle jumped up and said, "I'm going to take your pistol" and "charged" at the officer. Even after the officer backed up, Naegle continued to come after the officer while reaching for his holster and weapon.

To subdue Naegle, the officer used his pepper spray to the face "with a burst that lasted nearly a full second." After Naegle dropped to the ground, he complied with orders to lay flat on the ground and put his hands behind his back.

As Sandy Fire crews placed Naegle on a stretcher, he began yelling and swinging his legs before being taken to the hospital, according to the documents.

While at Alta View Hospital, Naegle allegedly spit and hit a nurse on the thigh and began to fight with other medical staff. At that point, Naegle admitted to having been drinking.

