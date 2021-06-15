Man beaten to death by group in Magna

A man died Monday after he was badly beaten by a group of people in Magna.

Unified Police say around 1:30 p.m., witnesses called to report that multiple individuals were beating up a man in the area of 3600 South and 8400 West.

He was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where he died about an hour later.

UPD says they have multiple people in custody and are working to figure out which of them were involved in the beating and which ones were watching. They are between 18 years old and early 20s.

Police added that they do not believe it was a random attack -- the perpetrators and the victim knew each other.

Any witnesses to the crime are asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.