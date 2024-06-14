Man charged after trying to take officer's gun following airport assault

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has announced charges will be filed against Scott Hollis, accused of allegedly punching a man, choking a teen and attempting to grab an officer's gun.

Scott Hollis, 28, faces one count of first-degree felony disarming a police officer for the attempt to take the gun, one county of third-degree felony disarming a police officer for taking the TASER, one count of third-degree felony aggravated assault, a misdemeanor assault and a misdemeanor interfering with a peace officer.

Arresting documents detail that Hollis approached the first victim and punched him in the face and then began strangling a second victim. SLCPD identified the victim who was punched as a 20-year-old man and the victim who was choked as a 17-year-old.

The TASER was never activated and officers were able to recover it as they took Hollis into custody with the help of others.

Officials reported one officer received a minor injury as they responded to the incident.

“We are grateful no one was seriously injured in this incident in one of the most heavily trafficked parts of Salt Lake City. We thank the witnesses willing to help to stop the violence and quickly identify the defendant to law enforcement,” said Gill. “We appreciate the work of officers at the Salt Lake City Police Department for quickly taking the defendant into custody and preventing him from causing harm to other members of our community. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Airport operations were not impacted in any way during the situation.