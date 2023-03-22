Man charged with shooting, killing woman outside Salt Lake City nightclub released on bail

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who is accused of shooting and killing a 29-year-old woman outside a nightclub in downtown Salt Lake City last November was granted bail and is now back home in Kanab.

Family members told FOX 13 News that Nichole Olsen was out with her boyfriend and friends, enjoying a Saturday night back on Nov. 19.

"Just dancing and partying and having a good time. There's no reason for it to turn the way it did," said Allee Ortiz, Olsen's cousin.

According to Salt Lake City Police, dispatchers received a call at 2 a.m. the following morning, that someone had been shot in the area of 300 S. West Temple.

As officers responded, they learned that someone put Olsen in a car and drove her to the University of Utah hospital, where she later died.

Olsen left behind a 10-year-old son.

"He doesn't understand why his mom just can't be here anymore," said Ortiz.

The suspect, 38-year-old Dustin Pedersen, turned himself into the Kane County Sheriff's Office the following day. He would be transported and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, initially without bail, on first-degree felony murder charges.

According to court documents, Pedersen claims he fired a round from his gun to scare some people who were fighting, ultimately hitting Olsen.

During a bail hearing at the end of February, a 3rd District Court judge ordered Pedersen's bail be reduced to $100,000. Pedersen would be released the following day.

Ortiz was in the courtroom when the decision was made, calling it "unreal".

"We were speechless. The emotions you could feel just flow through that room of just anger," Ortiz said.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says his office made a request to the judge to not allow Pedersen bail.

"The argument is that there's not enough money in the world to release somebody because that person poses a risk, given what they've alleged to have done," said Gill.

Gill added that it's rare for bail to be granted in this kind of case.

More than 40 character witnesses wrote letters on Pedersen's behalf, including family, co-workers and even Kane County officials.

They described Pedersen as caring, even calling him a loving husband and father.

While the district attorney noted there is a presumption of innocence in this case, he understands that the family just wants some measure of justice.

"Even though it may be imperfect justice because, you know, the perfect justice would be their loved one would be here," said Gill.

That was an idea echoed by Ortiz.

"Him being able to go home and see his family and wrap up affairs just in case," said Ortiz. "No justice is served there."

According to court documents, Pedersen is currently on home confinement. He is only allowed to leave for religious services, work and court proceedings. The court also ordered that wear an ankle monitor and surrender his passport to his attorney.

He is expected to be back in court on April 18.