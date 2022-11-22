Man turns himself in, arrested for murder in connection to shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub

SALT LAKE CITY — A 37-year-old man was arrested overnight for his involvement in a shooting near a Salt Lake City nightclub that killed a 29-year-old mother.

Dustin Pedersen was booked into jail and now faces one count of Murder.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to reports that someone had been shot near 300 South West Temple.

When officers arrived, they discovered someone had put the victim, identified as 29-year-old Nichole Olsen, in a car and drove her to the hospital.

Olsen died from her injuries sustained in the shooting.

New details from police reveal that Olsen had spent part of the night at a nightclub when a group of people, including Pedersen, got into an argument with her boyfriend.

Security asked Pedersen and his friend to leave the location but Olsen and her boyfriend remained inside the club until it closed.

Later, a fight ensued in the parking lot between the two groups, which turned into a fight between Pedersen's friend and Olsen's boyfriend, police explained.

"The driver of a dark-colored BMW later determined to be Pedersen, kept reaching into his waistband," police reported.

On Monday, the Kane County Sheriff's Office reported Pedersen wanted to turn himself in and that he was driving a vehicle that matched the description in the shooting.

Officials in Kane County said Pedersen told them he "fired a single round from his gun to scare people off during the fight inside the parking lot."

A gun was recovered from Pedersen's vehicle and he was booked into jail for Murder.