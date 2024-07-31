Man charged with trying to open airplane doors, forcing emergency landing at Salt Lake City International

SALT LAKE CITY — An airline passenger was charged with federal offenses for unruly behavior on board a flight that had to be diverted to Salt Lake City because of his actions — with the allegations including things ranging from trying to open the plane's doors to propositioning a flight attendant for sex.

The U.S. Attorney's Office charged 26-year-old Eric Nicholas Gapco, a resident of New Jersey, with interference with a flight crew, and attempted damage to an aircraft. He was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday.

According to federal prosecutors, Gapco was on an American Airlines flight from Seattle to Dallas on July 18 when he became disruptive.

"Gapco failed to follow instructions to remain in his seat, propositioned a flight attendant for sex, was repeatedly loud, vaped, bothered other passengers, locked himself in the lavatory, and attempted to open the aircraft exterior doors multiple times while the aircraft was in flight," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote.

Officials say Gapco had to be restrained by the flight crew and other passengers. They used "flexible restraints" on his hands and feet as the flight was diverted to SLC International Airport. He was arrested after the landing.

However, local authorities say Gapco's behavior didn't end there. After being detained, Salt Lake City Police say he began screaming and banging his handcuffs against the window of the airport holding cell, which cracked the glass. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, where he allegedly continued screaming at "nurses, doctors and anyone he could, using several obscenities." An arresting officer said Gapco also spat in his face.

In addition to the federal charges, he is now charged with two 3rd-degree felonies in the Utah court system, along with one Class-C misdemeanor.