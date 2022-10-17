Man dies nearly a week after shooting in Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was shot in the head nearly one week ago in Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood has died, police report.

In an update Monday, police said the victim, who was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition, succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Nickolas Parks.

The shooting occurred just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11 at the Wasatch Inn, which is located at 1416 S. State Street.

Parks was shot in the head and found in the parking lot, according to officials, and homicide investigators responded to the scene as a precaution.

The suspected shooter was identified as 60-year-old Joseph Marquez, and he was taken into custody after a search.

Salt Lake City Police said Marquez and Parks got into a fight before Marquez allegedly shot Parks and fled from the scene.

Police also arrested 71-year-old Thomas Leroy Glasker on charges of attempted murder and obstruction of justice, saying he aided and abetted Marquez by providing the gun and acting as the getaway driver.

Police reported the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The Ballpark Neighborhood has seen a large uptick in crime in recent years, with its homicide rate nine times higher than Salt Lake City as a whole, data from the Ballpark Community Council shows.