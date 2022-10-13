Suspect in shooting outside Wasatch Inn taken into custody

SALT LAKE CITY — The suspect who fled after allegedly shooting a man in the head in the Ballpark Neighborhood on Tuesday morning has been taken into custody

Joseph Marquez, 60, was arrested Wednesday night by members of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad, Liberty Bike Squad and patrol officers.

Marquez had been at large since shooting the 38-year-old victim in the parking lot of the Wasatch Inn following an argument over a cigarette. The man was in extremely critical condition following the shooting.

Police say Marquez will be booked into jail on charges of Attempted Murder, Obstruction of Justice and Unlawful Transaction of a Firearm by a Restricted Person.