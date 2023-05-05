Man drove 10 hours to sexually assault Utah 5-year-old, charges say

SALT LAKE CITY — A Washington state man has been arrested after allegedly driving 10 hours to Utah in order to sexually assault who he thought was a 5-year-old child.

On Friday, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office charged Samuel Fukuyama with two first-degree charges of attempted rape of a child.

Probable cause documents show Fukuyama, 30, used the internet and text messages in April to set up a sexual meeting with who he believed to be a 5-year-old boy. After driving from Washington and arriving at the arranged location, Fukuyama was arrested.

Fukuyama told investigators that he was interested in molesting the boy "with the intentions of destroying the child mentally so that the child would be traumatized for life."

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, along with assistance from the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

“Keeping predators who would exploit the most vulnerable in our community off the streets continues to be our highest priority. We appreciate the work of our partners in law enforcement for their work on this case,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

