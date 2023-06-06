Man followed 3 children home from Salt Lake City school for weeks, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A 33-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly followed three children home from a Salt Lake City school for nearly two weeks.

Police said the victims were a 6-year-old boy, a 10-year-old girl, and a 12-year-old-girl.

Following his arrest, Nicholas Jacob Muenchow faces three charges of a voyeurism against a child, as well as interference with an arresting officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to arrest documents, Muenchow had followed the victims home for approximately a week and a half, and on Monday peered inside their home windows. One of the victims took a photo of Muenchow to help identify him before calling their father, who called 911.

Although police said Muenchow had been following the children for nearly two weeks, they only learned of his actions Monday. They added that he followed the children Monday because he knew they would be home alone.

Muenchow admitted that he had previously spoken to the youngest child when they had fallen while walking home from school.

During his arrest, Muenchow continued to pull away and would not give his hands to officers, the documents said. He was also found to have a "clear pipe with residue" on him when taken into custody.