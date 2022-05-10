Man found shot to death in street outside South Salt Lake supermarket

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Winco supermarket in South Salt Lake around midnight on Tuesday morning.

The man was found in the intersection at West Utopia Avenue and Main Street.

South Salt Lake PD Detectives investigating an apparent homicide after a man’s body was found laying in the middle of Main St near the parking lot of the Winco food store, no ID yet on the victim and the suspects are currently on the run pic.twitter.com/b8Lvgn9JUD — scott mckane (@macfox13) May 10, 2022

Main Street was closed in both directions from South Utopia Avenue to Central Pointe Place as detectives investigated.

According to police, there are no suspects currently in custody and the victim's name has not been released.

