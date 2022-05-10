Watch
Man found shot to death in street outside South Salt Lake supermarket

Posted at 5:11 AM, May 10, 2022
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Winco supermarket in South Salt Lake around midnight on Tuesday morning.

The man was found in the intersection at West Utopia Avenue and Main Street.

Main Street was closed in both directions from South Utopia Avenue to Central Pointe Place as detectives investigated.

According to police, there are no suspects currently in custody and the victim's name has not been released.

