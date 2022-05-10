Pipe bomb detonated outside South Salt Lake restaurant

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A pipe bomb was detonated after the device was located outside a South Salt Lake restaurant Tuesday.

Police and the Unified Fire Authority bomb squad responded after being notified of the device outside the Raising Cane's at 2150 South State Street. The restaurant was evacuated and roads nearby were shut down to traffic.

Raising Cane's employees were moved behind a barrier so that police could investigate the device.

Crews, along with a robot, were able to safely detonate the pipe bomb and clear the threat. No one was injured during the incident, according to police.

Video below shows the pipe bomb being detonated

Pipe bomb detonated in South Salt Lake

"It's intense, right? Because not only are you looking at our safety, but the community's safety. We want to make sure that nobody's harmed," said Danielle Croyle with the South Salt Lake Police Department.

The origin of the bomb is unknown and the department's full investigation is now underway. All lanes of traffic were reopened, although the status of the restaurant is unknown.