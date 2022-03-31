Man involved in Magna Amber Alert investigation charged with rape, kidnapping

SALT LAKE CITY — The man accused of taking a 14-year-old Magna girl to Texas, sparking a nationwide Amber Alert, was charged Thursday with aggravated kidnapping and rape.

Frank David Lopez-Orellana, 20, remains in jail in Texas over a week after he and the girl were located in San Antonio on March 22.

According to court documents, Lopez-Orellana met the victim online and the two began a relationship even after he learned her age.

An Amber Alert was issued on March 21 when the girl disappeared.

The victim's mother told police that her daughter's friends said she left with a "20-year-old male, and he was possibly going to take her to another state." The girl also left her mother a note saying "she wanted to leave and would make her mother proud by leaving."

Charging documents claim the victim visited with friends before leaving, bringing along Lopez-Orellana whom she identified as her boyfriend. The girl told the group that the two were going to Texas.

After being arrested, Lopez-Orellana admitted he drove to Utah to meet up with the girl "so that they could have a physical relationship."

Lopez-Orellana, who is from Honduras and in the U.S. illegally, is being held without bail and will be extradited to Utah.