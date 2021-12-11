Man killed in overnight Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead overnight.

Officers responded to the area of 900 South Edison Street after reports of shots fired at around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male on the ground with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts being rendered at the location, the victim died on scene.

According to police, it's believed the shooting stemmed from a fight between a group of people. Several witnesses left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call 801-799-3000.