Man killed in overnight Salt Lake City shooting, police searching for suspect, evidence

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was shot and killed in the early hours of Friday morning and police are searching for evidence as well as the individual who pulled the trigger.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department report that at 1:43 a.m., someone called 911 to report a person on the ground in the area of 600 East 200 South.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 20s, who has not yet been identified, had been shot. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

Based on preliminary details, officials believe the victim got into an argument with the suspect or suspects and someone shot him before fleeing from the scene.

As an investigation is ongoing, detectives ask that those who live or work within the area of 100-400 South to 500-700 East review security cameras between 1:15 and 2 a.m.

"Detectives are interested in reviewing any footage that may show a group of people walking together or any vehicles coming or leaving the area at a high rate of speed," SLCPD explained.

Additionally, officials report it's possible the suspect or suspects left evidence behind in the area. Anyone who finds "anything suspicious" should not touch or move it and instead call 911.

Although a suspect or suspects have not been identified or arrested, police do not believe there's a threat to the community as it appears they argued with the victim before the fatal shooting happened.

The Salt Lake City Police Department reports the case marks the fourteenth homicide in the city for 2023.