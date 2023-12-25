Man randomly plows car into SUV with children inside, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man has been arrested after he allegedly slammed his car randomly into an SUV with multiple children inside on Christmas Eve.

Michael Norvell, 51, faces numerous charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.

According to police, a man from out of town was unloading his children from an SUV at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday near 300 South 1100 West when Norvell rapidly accelerated and slammed his car into the victim’s SUV. To avoid injury, the man said had to jump on Norvell’s car to avoid being run down or pinned.

The impact threw the unidentified victim to the ground, but he was not critically injured. None of the children inside the SUV were injured.

When officers arrived on the scene, several neighbors guided them to Norvell.

Police say a preliminary investigation found no connection to Norvell and the victim, and the incident appeared to be random, with Norvell saying he intentionally crashed his car into the victim.