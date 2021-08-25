Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for participating in Salt Lake City riot

SALT LAKE CITY — The man who lit a police car on fire during the 2020 riots in downtown Salt Lake City has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Jackson Stuart Tamowski Patton, 26, pleaded guilty in May to a felony charge of civil disorder for his role in the riots. As part of a plea deal, Patton admitted to throwing a burning cloth inside the patrol car, which then caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office Jackson Stuart Tamowski Patton

On Tuesday, Patton received the two year prison sentence, along with three years of supervised release and a $2,500 fine.

U.S. Attorney's Office

Thousands filled downtown streets on May 30, 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Several buildings were damaged and stores were looted during the riot, which led to numerous arrests.

Rick Bowmer/AP An armed protester walks past a flipped over police vehicle in Salt Lake City.

The burning police car became a lasting image of the riots, leading investigators to determine who started the fire. Investigators examined video showing Patton bending down and throwing a burning substance into the vehicle.

Patton admitted to intentionally "obstructing, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement."