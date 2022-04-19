Man throws rocks at Brigham Young home in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man wearing bright protective gear was caught on video throwing rocks at a historic building in St. George.

Surveillance video taken at around 1:45 a.m. on March 27 shows the man walking up to the Brigham Young Winter Home and throwing rocks at the windows. Police said the man caused "several thousand dollars in damage" to the building.

With his reflective vest, headband, red light on his back and jogging clothes, the man appeared to be exercising before stopping and throwing the rocks.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says Brigham Young lived in the home during the winter months from 1870-77. The building is now a museum and open for tours.

Anyone with information on the person caught throwing rocks at the building is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4317.