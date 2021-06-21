Man tries to use Ogden officer's Taser against him, other officers

OGDEN, Utah — A man was arrested in Ogden Saturday for allegedly taking a police officer's Taser and attempting to use it against him during a scuffle with multiple officers.

Eric Scott Mark, 38, was arrested on numerous offenses, including disarming a police officer, aggravated assault and interference with an arresting officer after police were called to a domestic violence incident at the home of Mark's father.

When police arrived at the house, Mark would not allow his father to open the door, forcing them to enter through the garage.

Upon seeing officers inside the home, Mark began yelling and cussing before heading up a staircase. When he returned, he walked down the stairs with both hands behind his back, and only showed one hand when asked by officers.

After being told to show both hands, Mark allegedly lunged towards officers who ineffectively used their Taser on him. Another officer was able to tackle Mark and bring him to the ground.

While on the ground, police say Mark's wife, Pamela, assaulted the officers who had taken down her husband by pulling at them and striking them. Pamela Mark struck an officer in the thigh before she was able to be removed.

When Mark was finally put in handcuffs and taken into custody, an officer said Mark had taken his Taser and tried to use against him and another officer.

It was later learned that Mark is currently on probation in Tennessee for another incident in which he assaulted a police officer.